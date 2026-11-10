Conor McGregor says final UFC fight ‘has to be’ Max Holloway

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McGregor said that settling his series with Holloway remains his preferred option after their July rematch lasted just 69 seconds.

Conor McGregor wants another shot at Max Holloway when he returns from knee surgery for what he expects to be the final fight on his current UFC contract.

McGregor said at the BKFC Glasgow post-fight press conference over the weekend that settling his series with Holloway remains his preferred option after their July rematch lasted just 69 seconds.

“It has to be Holloway,” McGregor said. “Just do the f–-ing thing again.”

Holloway was awarded a first-round TKO at UFC 329 on July 11 after McGregor tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his right knee while attempting a jumping kick in the opening seconds. The Irishman underwent surgery afterward and has not fought since.

The result evened their series. McGregor won their first meeting by unanimous decision in August 2013 despite tearing the ACL in his left knee during the bout.

McGregor, 38, said his recovery has progressed to the point where he believes he could return before next summer. He previously suggested International Fight Week in July 2027 as a target.

“I’m on my way back,” McGregor said. “What’s it now, November? Three months I’m off of surgery. I done this injury before and returned within nine months. So nine months is pre-summer.”

Holloway has indicated he would be open to a third fight, though McGregor acknowledged circumstances could force him to consider somebody else.

If Holloway is unavailable, McGregor said he would consider another opponent, but only someone with world championship credentials or comparable accomplishments.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion returned from a five-year absence for the July fight with Holloway.

His previous appearance also ended because of a serious leg injury, when he fractured his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. REUTERS