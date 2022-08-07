Commonwealth Games: Boxer Tutakitoa-William punches above tiny Niue's weight to deliver its first medal

Dukan Holo Tutakitoa-Williams (right) at the Commonwealth Games' men's heavyweight boxing semi-finals on Aug 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
BIRMINGHAM - Its population of 1,600 would fill barely a quarter of the 6,000-seat National Exhibition Centre Hall 4, but in front of a packed crowd at the boxing arena, Niue finally earned its first Commonwealth Games medal.

On Thursday (Aug 4), boxer Duken Holo Tutakitoa-William stopped his Cook Islands opponent Michael Schuster in the second round of their men's heavyweight (86-92kg) quarter-final bout, thus assuring himself of at least a shared bronze. On Saturday, this was confirmed after he lost his semi-final to Samoa's Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali.

