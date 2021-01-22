Chiesa has lift-off in Abu Dhabi

Michael Chiesa lifting Neil Magny off the ground during their welterweight bout in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chiesa won the UFC Fight Night main event via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) with a dominant display over five rounds.
PHOTO: UFC
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Michael Chiesa lifting Neil Magny off the ground during their welterweight bout in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chiesa won the UFC Fight Night main event via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) with a dominant display over five rounds.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 22, 2021, with the headline 'Chiesa has lift-off in Abu Dhabi'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 