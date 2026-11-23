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Nov 23 - American former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will face Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole on the undercard of Tyson Fury's blockbuster bout with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11, Netflix announced on Monday, after his original opponent Jai Opetaia withdrew from the fight through injury.

• Australia's Opetaia had been set to make his heavyweight debut against Wilder but was forced to pull out of the contest with a hand problem earlier this month, paving the way for the 33-year-old Bakole to step in

• Bakole was scheduled to face Nigerian Solomon Adebayo but will take on Wilder in the co-main event instead

• Bakole has not fought since his majority draw against Nigerian Efe Ajagba in May 2025, which was about three months after a second-round knockout defeat by New Zealander Joseph Parker in a bout he accepted at short notice

• Wilder held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020 and owns a professional record of 45-4-1. Renowned for his devastating punching power, the 41-year-old is now matched against another big-punching heavyweight in Bakole

• The card is headlined by the long-awaited first meeting between former heavyweight champions Fury and Joshua, finally bringing together British rivals whose paths have not crossed despite public demand for the clash

• Announced in September and billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history, the Fury-Joshua fight has generated huge interest among fans and will be streamed globally on Netflix from Principality Stadium

• The card will also feature Moses Jolly against Igor Macedo and Da'Mazion Vanhouter versus Michael Essomba REUTERS