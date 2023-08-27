Boxing-Usyk stops Dubois in nine to retain heavyweight titles

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk retained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight boxing world titles on Saturday when he stopped British challenger Daniel Dubois in the ninth of 12 scheduled rounds in Wroclaw, Poland. REUTERS
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk retained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight boxing world titles on Saturday when he stopped British challenger Daniel Dubois in the ninth of 12 scheduled rounds in Wroclaw, Poland. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.