Boxing-Usyk stops Dubois in nine to retain heavyweight titles

Boxing - WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Titles - Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois - Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw, Poland - August 26, 2023 Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after winning his fight against Daniel Dubois REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk retained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight boxing world titles on Saturday when he stopped British challenger Daniel Dubois in the ninth of 12 scheduled rounds in Wroclaw, Poland. REUTERS

