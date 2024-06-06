Boxing-Usyk considering return to cruiserweight after Fury rematch

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 19, 2024 Oleksandr Usyk during press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Jun 06, 2024, 01:17 PM
Published
Jun 06, 2024, 01:16 PM

Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk said he may return to the cruiserweight division following his rematch with British heavyweight Tyson Fury later this year.

Usyk - now the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion - defeated Fury by split decision in a thrilling contest at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to become undisputed heavyweight champion.

The Ukrainian was previously the undisputed cruiserweight champion before moving up to heavyweight in 2019.

"I think maybe after the rematch, I am going to go down in weight to cruiserweight. I want more cruiserweight," Usyk said in an episode of the '3 Knockdown Rule' podcast released on Wednesday.

"Maybe I can be undisputed for a second time in the cruiserweight division, it's my plan. When I start to prepare for my training camp (as a heavyweight), I have to eat all the time. For me it's hard, I don't like it."

Usyk, 37, is the first undisputed heavyweight champion since the end of Lennox Lewis' reign in April 2000. He will face Fury in a rematch on Dec. 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top