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Boxing-Shields says fight with Price likely to take place in 2027

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Lauren Price v Stephanie Pineiro Aquino - WBA, WBC, IBF & IBO World Welterweight Titles - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff, Wales - April 4, 2026 Lauren Price with Claressa Shields after winning her fight against Stephanie Pineiro Aquino Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

Aug 7 - Undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields expects her long-discussed blockbuster showdown with Wales' Lauren Price to be delayed until 2027.

Price called for a fight with the American after beating Stephanie Pineiro in April to retain her welterweight world titles, with the pair coming face-to-face after the contest.

Shields, 31, is due to move down to middleweight to challenge Australia's WBA and WBC champion Kaye Scott in Atlanta on August 15, but said she remained eager to face Price.

"When I look at Lauren fight, she's very explosive. She's fast. She got a lot of skill. I can't wait to get in there and showcase my skills against her," Shields told the BBC.

"I think I will have this fight and I would love to fight again at the end of the year at 160lb (middleweight).

"I thought it was going to Lauren, but I don't know when Lauren is getting back in the ring. But I think me and her will fight in 2027 in the first quarter."

The 32-year-old Price told Reuters in April that there was no reason to delay a meeting between the two fighters in their prime, while promoter Ben Shalom later told ESPN the pair could sign a two-fight deal.

However, the 32-year-old Briton has not fought since her victory over Pineiro and momentum around a potential clash with Shields has since cooled. REUTERS