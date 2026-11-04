Boxing-Serrano hopes to be remembered as a game changer as farewell fight nears

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Nov 3 - Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano said on Tuesday she wants to be remembered as a game changer ahead of her farewell fight against Australia's Skye Falzon on home soil next year.

The seven-division world champion will defend her unified WBO and WBA featherweight world titles against Falzon at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan on January 9, in a bout that Most Valuable Promotions has dubbed "The Last Walk".

Serrano, who owns a 50-4-1 record with 32 knockouts, previously announced she will retire after the fight.

"I want people to remember me as a game changer," Serrano said at a press conference in San Juan. "I gave it my all in the ring. Every time I fought, every time I trained, I just left everything in the ring, and I hope that you guys see that when I do fight."

Serrano has been a champion of equality in boxing over the years. She is the first and only Puerto Rican boxer, male or female, to become undisputed world champion, and in 2022 made history with Ireland's Katie Taylor when they became the first women boxers to headline New York's Madison Square Garden.

The 38-year-old also defeated Brazil's Danila Ramos in 2023 in the first-ever women’s unified world championship contested over 12 three-minute rounds, which is equal to a men’s championship fight.

HISTORIC HOMECOMING

More history is on the line for Serrano as she chases the women's knockout record, which she jointly shares with American Christy Martin.

While Serrano said it would be the "cherry on top", she also insisted she wants to make the most of her final appearance in the ring, at a venue she has always dreamed of fighting in.

"I made sure that I went back to the 12 three-minute rounds because I want to enjoy every second, every minute of my last fight in there," Serrano said. "I'm going to go out there and give it my all. If the knockout comes, it comes."

Falzon, who holds a 12-2 record with seven knockouts, said it was a dream come true to get the tap to fight Serrano.

"I actually cried about it," Falzon said. "The opportunity is something I'm going to grab hold of and I just can't wait."

For the 38-year-old Australian, that means betting on herself rather than simply participating in the final chapter of Serrano's storied career.

"I'm not here just to take part in Amanda's history, I'm here to try to write my own," Falzon said. "I wouldn't be a fighter if I didn't believe I could win."

Serrano welcomed the confidence from the Australian.

"I wouldn't like if any of my opponents would come thinking they're going to come to lose," she said. "I love to fight the best out there."

Serrano, who was born in Carolina, said her decision to retire simply boiled down to time and that she always knew she would hang up her gloves in Puerto Rico.

"You guys (have) been with me from the very beginning, supporting me, loving me, and I've been fighting for you guys," she said.

"I bring my flag with me, it's in my heart. I'm always with you, and I fight for you. I just want you guys to celebrate my long journey, and it's going to be a great night." REUTERS