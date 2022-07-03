Boxing: Rafi Majid wins on return to ring with Singaporeans all on song

SINGAPORE - Rafi Majid, Singapore's first male professional boxing champion, marked his return to the ring after a near three-year hiatus with a typically dominant win on Saturday (July 2) night.

He beat Mohd Hanafi of Malaysia via technical knockout in the third round of their catchweight (85kg) bout at the Pride of Singapore event at the Singapore Foo Chow Association in Jalan Besar.

Rafi, who won the Universal Boxing Organisation super middleweight (76kg) Asia Pacific title in February 2017, fought his last bout in September 2019.

His win against Hanafi marked a successful night for the Singaporean boxers, with all eight who were on the card picking up wins over foreign opponents. Their challengers hailed namely from Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand.

Among the Singaporeans in action, Amanda Chan, Samantha Quek and Kittipong Ho extended their unbeaten records to three wins on the trot.

Pride of Singapore organisers Arvind Lalwani and Willip Ho said: "We could not have asked for a better performance from the boxers, also for the fans who turned up.

"It was a great night of fights and we are going to bring more nights like these in the upcoming months."