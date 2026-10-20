Boxing-Promoter challenges decision in WBA lightweight title bout over 'officiating errors'

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Oct 19 - Boxing promoter Most Valuable Promotions has challenged the decision to award Floyd Schofield a unanimous victory over Lucas Bahdi in their WBA lightweight title bout in Chicago this month, saying significant officiating errors impacted the outcome.

American Schofield came out a 115-111, 116-110, 119-108 winner on the judges' scorecards on October 10. He was left on the canvas after tangling with Canadian Bahdi in the third, sixth and ninth rounds, but the referee did not rule those as knockdowns.

"The video evidence demonstrates multiple significant officiating errors that directly impacted the outcome of the fight," Most Valuable Promotions said in a statement on Monday.

"Our review shows that had these knockdowns been properly ruled and scored, Lucas would have won the WBA lightweight world championship by majority decision.

"We have a responsibility to advocate for our fighters, especially when a world championship is at stake."

Schofield's promoter Golden Boy Promotions and the World Boxing Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours in North America. REUTERS