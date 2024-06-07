Boxing-Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul on Nov 15

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will fight on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, promoters said on Friday after the bout was pushed back from its July 20 date due to the former heavyweight champion's recent ulcer flare up.

Medical professionals had recommended Tyson, 57, does minimal light training over the next few weeks as he recovers before returning to full training with no limitations.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," Tyson said.

"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

'Iron Mike', who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, was one of the most feared heavyweights in history but has not fought a professional fight since 2005.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is 30 years his junior and has a 9-1 boxing record.

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is the home of the NFL team Dallas Cowboys, has 80,000 seats. REUTERS