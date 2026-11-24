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Imane Khelif’s comeback bout to go ahead with new opponent after Clarida Sarabia withdrawal

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif (above) had been due to fight Dutch boxer Sarabia, 21, in a six-round professional bout in Paris.

PARIS – Algeria’s Imane Khelif is set to make her first appearance since winning Olympic gold in 2024, after organisers confirmed on Nov 24 that her scheduled bout on Dec 15 will go ahead despite the withdrawal of opponent Clarida Sarabia.

Khelif has not competed at official events since winning the women’s welterweight division at the Paris Games amid a gender dispute over her eligibility.

She had been due to fight Dutch boxer Sarabia, 21, in a six-round professional bout in Paris.

“The opponent did have to withdraw from the fight for administrative reasons,” a spokesperson for promoter Stair Event told Reuters.

“But the bout is still scheduled for Dec 15. We’ll announce the opponent soon.”

In February, Khelif said she was open to genetic testing only if administered by the International Olympic Committee. REUTERS