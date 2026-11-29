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Boxing-Kabayel stops injured Hysa in two to retain WBC heavyweight belt

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 28 - Germany's Agit Kabayel retained the WBC world heavyweight title with a second-round stoppage of Albanian Nelson Hysa in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was making his first defence after Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt, along with his other titles, in June.

Hysa, 42, was previously undefeated in 25 professional fights but grimaced in pain in the second round with an apparent elbow injury.

He tried to continue but his corner threw in the towel as Kabayel pounded him on the ropes.

The bout on Albanian Independence Day at the 60,000-capacity Merkur Spiel Arena means all of the titles relinquished by Usyk have now been fought for.

Britain's Daniel Dubois holds the WBO belt and Croatia's Filip Hrgovic has the IBF one. Russian Murat Gassiev is the WBA champion.

Kabayel is Germany's first heavyweight champion since Max Schmeling in 1932.

The fight was preceded by the bell tolling 10 times in tribute to Irish boxer Lee Reeves, who died this month aged 31 after suffering serious injuries during a bout in August. REUTERS