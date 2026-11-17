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Nov 17 - Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died at the age of 31, three months after suffering serious injuries during a bout, promoter Queensberry said on Tuesday.

Local media reports in Reeves' hometown of Limerick said he underwent surgery after his knockout loss to Gary Cully in a junior welterweight bout in August in Dublin and had been in a medically induced coma since.

The reports added that he had contracted an infection over the weekend which led to his death on Monday.

"Everyone at Queensberry is devastated to learn of the passing of Lee Reeves," the promoters said in a statement. "Lee was an immensely talented boxer, as well as a true role model and inspiration to his community."

Cully described Reeves as "a character and a gent".

"It's never been nothing love between us champ can’t really believe I'm writing this but RIP brother," he wrote on social media.

Reeves won 16 of his 18 professional bouts, including 11 by knockout. REUTERS