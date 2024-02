LONDON - The undisputed heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been postponed after Fury suffered a cut during sparring, Queensbury Promotions said in a statement on Friday.

The bout was scheduled for Feb. 17 in Riyadh.

"I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this bout for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved," Fury said. REUTERS