Boxing: Fury v Usyk title fight rescheduled for Riyadh on May 18

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk - Press Conference - HERE at Outernet, London, Britain - November 16, 2023 Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury face off during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - The postponed world heavyweight title unification fight between Britain's Tyson Fury and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled for Riyadh on May 18, promoter Queensberry said on Saturday.

The bout was originally for Feb. 17 in Riyadh but was postponed on Friday after Fury suffered a cut during sparring.

The "Ring of Fire" bout was set to unify Fury's WBC heavyweight championship with Usyk's WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts, crowning the first unified heavyweight boxing champion since 1999.

Fury, 35, won his WBC championship after knocking out American Deontay Wilder in 2020, while 37-year-old Usyk won his belts after outscoring Britain's Anthony Joshua in 2021.

Both boxers are undefeated in their professional careers.

Queensberry's Frank Warren said on Friday that Fury had been sparring with a Croatian heavyweight whose elbow caught the Briton over the right eye, opening a cut that needed "significant stitching".

Saudi organisers Riyadh Season said on Friday that tickets for the original fight would be refunded. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top