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Fury-Joshua showdown sells out in an hour as demand surges, say media reports

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are scheduled to headline a Dec 11 card.

Tickets for Tyson Fury’s long-awaited heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium sold out within an hour of going on sale on Oct 9 , British media reported.

The all-British bout, announced in Sept , has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Around 80,000 tickets went on sale at midday, with prices ranging from £88.50 (S$150) to £13,128 including booking fees, the BBC reported.

More than 500,000 fans were reportedly in the online queue within minutes of sales opening.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to headline a Dec 11 card, although their ring walks are expected to begin at around 1 am on Dec12.

According to an application submitted to Cardiff City Council, Principality Stadium would remain open until 3.30am on Dec 12.

The fight between the former world champions is being broadcast on Netflix and Saudi money man Turki Alalshikh had hoped initially that it could be staged at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The contest will mark the first meeting between the former world heavyweight champions, ending years of speculation over a matchup that many feared might never happen. REUTERS