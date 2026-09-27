Straitstimes.com header logo

Fury-Joshua fight in doubt as White uncertain over blockbuster bout

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua were announced on Sept 24 as opponents for a Dec 11 showdown.

Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua were announced on Sept 24 as opponents for a Dec 11 showdown.

PHOTOS: REUTERS

  • Plans for the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua heavyweight fight on Dec 11 are uncertain, with promoter Dana White unsure if the bout will happen.
  • Fury claimed Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn might withdraw from the all-British fight, putting the event in jeopardy.
  • White also expressed doubt about a scheduled press conference, reflecting ongoing uncertainty about the fight's future.

AI generated

LONDON – Plans for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited heavyweight clash were in doubt on Sept 26 after promoter Dana White said he was unsure whether the fight would go ahead.

Fury and Joshua were announced on Sept 24 as opponents for a Dec 11 showdown at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, a contest billed as one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

However, Fury said in a video posted on social media late on Sept 25 that the fight was in jeopardy because Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, were trying to withdraw from the all-British heavyweight showdown between the former world champions.

White, the UFC president and head of Zuffa Boxing, told reporters in London on Sept 26 that he did not know whether the bout would proceed as planned.

Asked about a scheduled press conference in coming days, White said he was also uncertain whether it would take place. REUTERS

More on this topic
Hasta la vista, influencer: ‘Terminator’ robot floors US prankster in cage fight
Moses Itauma says ‘I’ll be back’ after bruising heavyweight boxing title loss to Filip Hrgovic
See more on

Boxing

Britain

Sports and recreation

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.