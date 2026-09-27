Fury-Joshua fight in doubt as White uncertain over blockbuster bout

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Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua were announced on Sept 24 as opponents for a Dec 11 showdown.

LONDON – Plans for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited heavyweight clash were in doubt on Sept 26 after promoter Dana White said he was unsure whether the fight would go ahead.

Fury and Joshua were announced on Sept 24 as opponents for a Dec 11 showdown at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, a contest billed as one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

However, Fury said in a video posted on social media late on Sept 25 that the fight was in jeopardy because Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, were trying to withdraw from the all-British heavyweight showdown between the former world champions.

White, the UFC president and head of Zuffa Boxing, told reporters in London on Sept 26 that he did not know whether the bout would proceed as planned.

Asked about a scheduled press conference in coming days, White said he was also uncertain whether it would take place. REUTERS