Boxing-Fury indicates his next fight will be in Dublin in August

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Boxing - Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2026 Tyson Fury during his ringwalk before his fight. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

May 26 - Tyson Fury has indicated his next fight will be in Dublin on August 1, before a heavyweight clash with fellow-Briton Anthony Joshua in November.

The opponent for the 'warm-up' is as yet unnamed but promoter Frank Warren said he hoped to make an announcement later this week.

Former world champion Joshua is due to fight Albanian Kristian Prenga in Riyadh on July 25 in the Briton's first fight since he was in a car accident last December that killed two close friends.

Fury, also a former champion, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday showing him back in training in Thailand.

The caption was "let’s go August 1, Dublin, Ireland.”

Warren said Fury would be facing a good opponent and could not afford to slip up.

"(Joshua's) got to come through that (fight with Prenga), Tyson has to come through his, and then the big one will be in November," he told Sky Sports television.

Fury's last fight was a comprehensive points win over Russia's Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11. REUTERS