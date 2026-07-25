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Boxing-Fury dominates Wach ahead of Joshua showdown

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Boxing - Tyson Fury v Mariusz Wach - Max Muay Thai Stadium, Pattaya, Thailand - July 24, 2026 Tyson Fury celebrates after winning his fight against Mariusz Wach REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Boxing - Tyson Fury v Mariusz Wach - Max Muay Thai Stadium, Pattaya, Thailand - July 24, 2026 Tyson Fury celebrates after winning his fight against Mariusz Wach REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

July 24 - Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury forced Polish opponent Mariusz Wach to retire in a tune-up bout on Friday for his showdown this year with fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.

The fight in Thailand was not televised, but will feature in the Netflix reality show "At Home with The Furys". About 1,500 fans attended the event at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya.

Wach had lost seven of his last 10 fights, and the 46-year-old could not continue at the start of the eighth round.

Fury, who turns 38 in August, has won 36 professional bouts, suffering his only losses in two fights with Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

Joshua, also a former world heavyweight champion, is set to face Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.