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Boxing-Britain's Hutchinson beats Buatsi to take vacant WBC light-heavyweight title

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Boxing - Moses Itauma and Jermaine Franklin Jr Press Conference - Co-op Live, Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - November 17, 2025 Willy Hutchinson during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

Boxing - Moses Itauma and Jermaine Franklin Jr Press Conference - Co-op Live, Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - November 17, 2025 Willy Hutchinson during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

REUTERS

MANCHESTER, Nov 7 - Britain's Willy Hutchinson beat compatriot Joshua Buatsi by unanimous decision on Saturday to take the vacant WBC light-heavyweight belt.

• The judges scored the fight at Manchester's AO Arena 117-112, 115-113, 115-113 as Hutchinson avenged a 2024 loss to the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist when they fought on the undercard of Daniel Dubois' IBF heavyweight defence against Anthony Joshua at Wembley.

• Undefeated American David Benavidez gave up the belt last month to continue his career as a cruiserweight.

• Russia's WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine light-heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol is due to defend his titles against Britain's Callum Smith in Yekaterinburg on December 12. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.