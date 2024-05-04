Boxing: Beterbiev injury forces postponement of title bout with Bivol

Boxing - Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol - Press Conference - HERE at Outernet, London, Britain - April 15, 2024 Artur Beterbiev during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File photo REUTERS
Boxing - Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol - Press Conference - HERE at Outernet, London, Britain - April 15, 2024 Dmitry Bivol during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File photo REUTERS
Updated
May 04, 2024, 04:44 PM
Published
May 04, 2024, 04:36 PM

The undisputed light heavyweight championship bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia has been postponed after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus in training, promoters Top Rank Boxing said on Friday.

The bout, scheduled for June 1 in Riyadh, was set to unify Russian-born Canadian Beterbiev's WBC, IBF and WBO belts with his Russian rival's WBA championship.

"The plan is to reschedule Beterbiev-Bivol before the end of the year, and additional details will be provided in due course," Top Rank Boxing said in a statement.

In a post on X, Saudi entertainment head and organiser Turki Alalshikh said the event would still go ahead, with former WBC champion Deontay Wilder taking on Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang on the undercard. REUTERS

