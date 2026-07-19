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Boxing-American boxer Hannah Rapp dies at 26 after being hit by car while cycling

July 19 - American boxer Hannah Rapp, who challenged Tiara Brown for the WBC featherweight championship last month, died on Saturday after being hit by a car while cycling, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office in Texas said in a statement.

• The 26-year-old had won eight and drawn one of her first nine professional bouts, capturing the North American Boxing Federation featherweight title, before losing to Brown by unanimous decision.

• "She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said. "We join in the grief that overwhelms her loved ones, her team, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and supporting her throughout her brilliant career."

• Charles Medina, 31, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter over Rapp's death, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office added. REUTERS