Boxing: Alvarez overpowers Callum Smith to claim two titles

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez landing a punch on Callum Smith during their bout on Dec 19, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (left) claimed the vacant World Boxing Council title and Callum Smith's World Boxing Association title in the super middleweight class.PHOTO: CANELO ALVAREZ/FACEBOOK
LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Mexican pound-for-pound champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez ended the longest lay-off of his career on Saturday (Dec 19), capturing two world super middleweight titles by beating previously undefeated Callum Smith with a unanimous decision in Texas.

Three division champion Alvarez claimed the vacant World Boxing Council title and Smith's World Boxing Association version of the 168-pound (76kg) belt, overcoming a stark height difference as he moved up in weight class for the fight in front of a pandemic-limited crowd at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The 1.75m Alvarez improved to 54-1-2 with 36 knockouts while Smith (1.91m) suffered the first defeat of his pro career and dropped to 27-1, 19 knockouts.

