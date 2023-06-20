Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni, 28, in ICU after cardiac arrest

Cris Lencioni went into cardiac arrest while training at a gym on June 8 and has stayed in the hospital ever since. PHOTO: CRISSUNSHINEMMA/INSTAGRAM
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
6 min ago

UNITED STATES – Cris Lencioni, a fighter with Bellator, suffered cardiac arrest while training earlier this month and is currently in an intensive care unit, his family said Monday.

The 28-year-old went into cardiac arrest while training at a gym on June 8 and has stayed in the hospital ever since, according to his wife, Marca, on Instagram.

“We are currently in another state,” Marca wrote while using Lencioni’s account. “He has been under the care of excellent doctors with I and much of his family by his side. We are all hopeful for the progress we know he will continue to make.

“Prayers are always welcome... We are currently in uncharted territory and taking everything day by day.”

Lencioni (11-3) is a featherweight whose next scheduled fight was set to take place against James Gallagher at Bellator 298 on Aug 11 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Bellator said in a statement to media outlets that it is “monitoring the situation closely.” REUTERS

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Study finds heart attack patients without conventional risk factors fare worse
American football: Bills’ Hamlin thanks fans in first message since cardiac arrest

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top