Alvarez's One stint fizzles out

With little fanfare, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Eddie Alvarez's underwhelming run in One Championship came to an end on Wednesday when the 38-year-old announced that he was no longer contracted to the Singapore-headquartered mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation.

"Confirmed, I am no longer with One," the American star said on Twitter.

"We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the One team.

"I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success.

"I'm officially a free agent and ready to hunt."

One Championship chief executive and co-founder Chatri Sityodtong later sent out a tweet of his own thanking Alvarez and said: "I have nothing, but love and respect for Eddie. He is a true legend of the fight game."

Both One Championship and Chatri also wished Alvarez the best for his endeavours.

Alvarez was touted as a game-changer for One Championship when he signed in October 2018 and became arguably the biggest name to join its roster.

He had headlined a UFC pay-per-view with MMA megastar Conor McGregor less than two years prior, in November 2016.

He revealed then that his deal with One Championship guaranteed him "eight figures", meaning that by the end of his stint, he would have earned at least US$10 million (S$14.2 million).