Alexander Volkanovski fends off Diego Lopes, retains UFC featherweight title

Brazil’s Diego Lopes in action against Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 325 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Feb 1.

– In front of a deafening Sydney crowd, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski survived a fifth-round rally attempt from Diego Lopes to win yet another unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) in their rematch at UFC 325 on Feb 1.

Just like their first meeting in April 2025 at UFC 314, Lopes (27-8 MMA, 6-3 UFC) would not let Volkanovski (28-4 MMA, 15-3 UFC) coast easily, as the first three rounds saw Lopes take Volkanovski’s best shots and deliver some of his own. But Volkanovski retaliated with adjustments throughout, utilising the clinch to cut Lopes’ cage room off.

His win was the first time he retained a title during his second reign, ushering in a reinvigorated era at featherweight.

Winning his first fight in his home country in nearly three years with full backing of the Australian crowd felt different.

“I didn’t want to stand (with Lopes) for 25 minutes, but we got the job done,” he said.

Volkanovski, 37, said he is excited to get back in the Octagon soon, saying he would “see what’s next” with his team.

Lopes was humble in defeat, although he had a visible reaction to the one judge who ruled all five rounds in Volkanovski’s favour.

“I think Volkanovski is one of the best in the division and has been for this long,” the Brazilian, 31, said.

Lopes will prepare for an uncertain next fight after his second failed championship match against the future Hall of Famer.

Lightweight Benoit Saint Denis of France effortlessly defeated New Zealand’s Dan Hooker by second-round technical knockout (TKO) with punches from the mount position in the night’s co-main event.

Saint Denis (17-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) has put himself in a firm position to remain in title contention in 2026 with four straight wins, while Hooker (24-14 MMA, 14-10 UFC) has dropped back-to-back fights.

A devastating right hand from lightweight Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil marked the beginning of the end of a high-stakes featured bout, opposite Rafael Fiziev of Azerbaijan. Ruffy (13-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) secured a TKO victory with 30 seconds left in the second round, bouncing back from a loss to Saint Denis for his eighth win in the last nine fights.

As for Fiziev (13-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC), he has lost four of his last five outings since his six-match win streak was snapped in March 2023.

In the second bout of the main card, heavyweights took centre stage as Brazil’s Tallison Teixeira outworked Australia’s Tai Tuivasa to win a unanimous decision 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

The UFC 325 main card opened with lightweight Quillan Salkilld making quick work of Jamie Mullarkey with a rear-naked-choke submission finish during the opening round in a battle of Australian competitors. REUTERS