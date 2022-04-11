Alexander 'The Great' conquers title rival

JACKSONVILLE (Florida) • Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is at the top of his game, a plain fact he demonstrated again on Saturday night.

The Australian made it look easy as he retained his title by fending off South Korea's Chan Sung-jung in the main event of UFC 273, earning a technical knockout victory at the 45-second mark of the fourth round in Jacksonville, Florida.

Volkanovski's striking was crisp and pinpoint from the jump and he nearly finished his opponent, more commonly known as "The Korean Zombie" for his toughness, in the third. Chan was saved by the horn, but in the fourth, Volkanovski continued to pour the pressure on and the bout was waved off with the title challenger wobbling from strikes.

Volkanovski (24-1) has now won all 11 of his UFC fights with three title defences, while Chan dropped to 17-7.

"He took a lot more (punishment) than I wanted him to," Volkanovski said.

"I was starting to feel bad about it, but that's the sport we're in."

In the other co-feature bout, American Aljamain Sterling (21-3) got the last laugh on his many doubters by defeating Russia's Petr Yan (16-3) in a UFC bantamweight title unifier.

Last year, Sterling became the first fighter ever to win a title in UFC via disqualification when Yan fouled Sterling in a bout Yan was otherwise winning handily.

Sterling was a huge underdog going into the rematch and the Florida crowd sided with Yan, but he took the victory via split decision, getting two out of three 48-47 scorecards to go in his favour.

Sterling used his grappling skills to decisively take rounds two and three, nearly cinching submissions on multiple occasions, while Yan took rounds four and five with his striking game.

The determining factor was a close round one, and Sterling got the nod from two of three judges there and thus the fight.