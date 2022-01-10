About the case
According to the CAS document on its arbitral award issued last November, the dispute between the SKF and WKF began in 2013 when the latter opened a "case file" on the SKF after the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar.
About the case
According to the CAS document on its arbitral award issued last November, the dispute between the SKF and WKF began in 2013 when the latter opened a "case file" on the SKF after the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 10, 2022, with the headline About the case. Subscribe