A rare UFC win via spinning back elbow

Jiri Prochazka punching Dominick Reyes in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Fight Night event on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Czech stopped the American with a spinning back elbow at 4 minutes and 29 seconds of the second round of their main even
Jiri Prochazka punching Dominick Reyes in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Fight Night event on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Czech stopped the American with a spinning back elbow at 4 minutes and 29 seconds of the second round of their main event fight. According to ESPN, it was just the third knockout via spinning back elbow in Ultimate Fighting Championship history. Prochazka, 28, now has a 28-3-1 record while Reyes, 31, drops to 12-3 with his third consecutive defeat.PHOTO: UFC
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2021, with the headline 'A rare UFC win via spinning back elbow'. Subscribe
Topics: 