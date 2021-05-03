A rare UFC win via spinning back elbow

Jiri Prochazka punching Dominick Reyes in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Fight Night event on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Czech stopped the American with a spinning back elbow at 4 minutes and 29 seconds of the second round of their main event fight. According to ESPN, it was just the third knockout via spinning back elbow in Ultimate Fighting Championship history. Prochazka, 28, now has a 28-3-1 record while Reyes, 31, drops to 12-3 with his third consecutive defeat.

PHOTO: UFC