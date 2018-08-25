Collett calls the shots

In a race which showcased the best riders at Kranji - and I'm talking about guys like Vlad Duric, John Powell, Glen Boss and Olivier Placais among others - it took Kranji's only woman jockey to show them who's boss.

Alysha Collett, that's who.

The 24-year-old from New Zealand, astride a horse called Revolution, charged home to land the goodies in what was touted as the most highly anticipted race on the card.

It was, no doubt, a Restricted Maiden for two and three-year-olds but it carried a prize purse of $85,000 - the richest on offer last night.

It also featured some talented youngsters who, in 2019 could be the horses making headlines through their exploits on the turf.

There was Sharmarman, who went under the hammer for $240,000, Toosbies, who was bought for $110,000 and Trapio, a $90,000 purchase at the sales.

Not to say that Revolution came cheap. No way. Now with trainer Alwin Tan, the three-year-old by Unemcumbered cost a pretty penny - $150,000.

But the way he won that 1,200m race last night does seem to suggest that his owners, Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, could recoup that purchase price sooner rather than later.

How did he win it? Well, Collett jumped him with the rest but there were plenty of speedsters in the race and, on settling, the New Zealand lass had Revolution bowling along near last.

Into the stretch and Collett - in her light blue silks - was still a long way back.

With work to do, she began to scrub her mount along. Finding clear galloping room on the extreme outside, she brought in the persuader.

Like a horse who knew what to do, Revolution chased the stragglers. With them out of the way, the three-year-old went after the big boys.

Indeed, if a horse could speak, I'm sure Revolution would have said "gotcha" as he sailed past them to win by ¾ length.

Who knows? Collett might have said the same - and maybe she did. Because she was in the zone when she crossed the finish line.

It was her eighth Kranji success and Revolution's first. Both, I reckon, will go on to win more races. Such is their DNA.

In the other "Maiden" over the 1,600m, it was Boss who earned the praise for his ride on Poet's Ryker. Like Collett on Revolution in Race 2, Boss on Poet's Ryker also had to work hard for the money in Race 4.

Never among the leaders, Boss had to summon on all his experience to ensure he gave his mount every possible chance.

He did that expertly and was sixth when they made that sweeping turn which brought them to the top of the straight. You could tell he was playing the predator. That's what he does best.

Suddenly, from being out of it, they were right in it - and flowing. Boss knew he had a good horse beneath him, so when Poet's Ryker hit the front 300m out - which seemed a tad early - he let him go.

Close home, Duric on O'Reilly Star broke from the pack to give chase. But to no avail. Boss and the young Irish-bred were too good. It was, you could say, poetry in motion.

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 Royal Fort ($47-$11)

2nd 7 Gimme The Fire ($11)

3rd 12 Twice A Poet ($71)

4th 8 Guadalupo

Forecast $79

Place Forecast (3-7) $19, (3-12) $168, (7-12) $265

Tierce No winner ($4,632 carried forward to next race)

Trio $2,539

Quartet No winner ($322 carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 13 River Delta, 15 Star Fantasy

RACE 2

1st 8 Quick Glimpse ($26-$9)

2nd 14 Valentine's Girl ($14)

3rd 11 Travel Guide ($11)

4th 12 Vertical

Forecast $51

Place Forecast (8-14) $25, (8-11) $13, (11-14) $20

Tierce $1,001

Trio $79

Quartet No winner ($468 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 5 Wildcat ($26-$7)

2nd 4 Cape Leopard ($13)

3rd 6 Zalika ($7)

4th 1 Mogok's Time

Forecast $29

Place Forecast (4-5) $12, (5-6) $7, (4-6) $11

Tierce $270

Trio $35

Quartet $1,267

RACE 4

1st 1 Mahir ($18-$7)

2nd 2 Shallcross ($17)

3rd 4 Fujin ($12)

4th 12 Open Fire

Forecast $37

Place Forecast (1-2) $18, (1-4) $11, (2-4) $25

Tierce $191

Trio $60

Quartet No winner ($306 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 10 Free Agent ($74-$19)

2nd 2 Lord Marshal ($54)

3rd 12 Leadman ($14)

4th 6 Prospect Strike

Forecast $1,565

Place Forecast (2-10) $266, (10-12) $36, (2-12) $61

Tierce No winner ($4,000 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($3,060 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($772 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 6 Starflash ($38-$11)

2nd 9 Pacific Spirit ($14)

3rd 7 Le Grand Rouge ($8)

4th 3 Captain Alfredo

Forecast $78

Place Forecast (6-9) $23, (6-7) $14, (7-9) $13

Tierce $836

Trio $126

Quartet No winner ($1,052 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Easy Street, 5 Kiftsgate

RACE 7

1st 7 Konkola ($31-$10)

2nd 14 Esteemal ($27)

3rd 2 Fresnaye ($8)

4th 13 Raven Girl

Forecast $172

Place Forecast (7-14) $49, (2-7) $7, (2-14) $23

Tierce $2,891 Trio $114

Quartet No winner ($2,046 carried forward to today's SA meeting)