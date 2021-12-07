Colin in fabulous form with fourth gold

Swimmer Colin Soon continued his fine form at the Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain, adding a fourth title to his haul yesterday.

He is the first Singaporean to win four gold medals at the AYPG.

The 16-year-old clocked 1min 2sec in the S11-13 100m freestyle (boys' 12-16 years) to also break the S12 national record of 1:10.75 set by Wong Meng Ee at the Asean Para Games in 2001.

Colin's previous personal best was 1:03.43 set at the SPH Foundation National Inclusive Swimming Time Trial in November.

Iranian duo Ali Hassanzadeh (1:18.74) and M. Reyhani (1:10.98) finished second and third respectively in the multi-class event. The athletes are ranked by points, which are determined by measuring their times against the world record for that event and classification.

"Getting four golds in four events was possible, but not entirely expected. I'll go home and celebrate the victories with my family," said Colin. "Looking ahead, I will continue working hard and focus on improving my techniques.

"To sum up my second AYPG, while I knew what to expect, it was still a novel experience. There were a lot of surprises and things to adapt to and I'm glad I managed to do so and make Singapore proud."

Darren Chan later added another bronze in the SM14 200m individual medley (boys' 17-18) with a time of 2:42.80. He finished behind South Korea's Kim Kyeong-bin (2:25.91) and Thailand's W. In-Choo (2:38.60).

The 18-year-old also has a bronze in the S14 200m freestyle.

Aloysius Gan and Yan Jia Yi settled for silver after losing 7-3 to their Thai opponents in the boccia mixed pairs BC3 final.

The result means the Republic ended the Games with five golds, three silvers and two bronzes. At the previous edition in Dubai in 2017, Singapore brought home five golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.

The country sent 13 para youth athletes in athletics, boccia, swimming and table tennis. An estimated 800 para athletes competed in nine sports.