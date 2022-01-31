Coleman 'ready to roll' after comeback win

NEW YORK • Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman felt he was "ready to roll" after returning from a two-year layoff on Saturday with a victory in the 60m dash at the 114th Millrose Games.

The 25-year-old American sprinter crossed the finish line in 6.49 seconds, with 2016 world 60m champion Trayvon Bromell second in 6.50, Ronnie Baker third in 6.54 and world 200m champion Noah Lyles fourth in 6.62.

"I wouldn't say I felt any nerves," Coleman said. "I definitely felt anxious out there."

It was the first major event he has contested since February 2020 and his first appearance since serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules - a ban that kept him from last year's Tokyo Olympics.

In his comeback showdown at the Armory in New York, Coleman took the lead at the start and held off Bromell at the line.

"I felt good in my prep," Coleman added. "I was ready to roll."

He is the reigning world indoor 60m champion from his 2018 victory at Birmingham and owns the 60m world record of 6.34.

Coleman hopes to defend his world indoor crown in March at Belgrade and his outdoor 100m title in July at Eugene, Oregon.

"You come into each race focused and race intently and it will come back to you," he said of his 2022 plans.

Meanwhile, it briefly appeared as if American shot putter Ryan Crouser broke his own indoor and outdoor world records with an effort of 23.38m. He was even declared the event winner.

Only after the competition ended was it discovered that the laser measuring device used to judge the distances was faulty and gave errant readings.

"Unfortunately, the laser was incorrect," Crouser told AFP, with meet director Ray Flynn saying there was an "equipment malfunction that caused a false reading".

All results from the competition were scrapped.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS