Coin Spinner for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(10) RED SOLE was runner-up in his last four starts. He can go one better if ready after a rest. On pedigree, he can enjoy the sprint.

(1) THE BRIEF is also overdue, has finished close to some decent types and is drawn ideally.

(3) SPECIALLY SELECTED, who is also drawn well, is rated to finish ahead of him. He is a lot better than his local debut but has been off for quite a while. Watch the betting.

(5) PASSAGE OF POWER was all at sea on debut but ran on well. He can only improve.

RACE 2 (1,750M)

(15) TEMPELHOFF has run three fair consecutive races and is getting there. She has a wide draw but Muzi Yeni is one of the most capable riders. She could have her time in the sun.

(5) SPARKLING FLAME has been costly to follow. But she has run well and can finally break through.

(7) AJRAAS may not have shown much but she is well bred and may just be looking for the longer trip.

(9) WINTER MELODY and (1) SEXY SHIRAZ have shown enough to go close.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) RUNAWAY SONG and (11) MANHATTEN CAFE have been given time to mature. Both have shown potential on debut. Runaway Song caught the eye with a strong finish over a shorter trip and should relish the step-up in trip on pedigree. Manhatten Cafe has drawn wide and will need luck in his first run back from a layoff.

(2) MIGHTY MASHONA came on in his second start after being gelded. He has drawn well, so could be the biggest threat.

(8) METALLIC GOLD cannot be faulted and could be looking for this longer distance.

(3) QUIZ MASTER, (5) OH MY WORD ITS ROY and (6) ONE SHOT WONDER can earn.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(10) SHAPE OF YOU ran two good seconds with excuses. She just needs to break well.

(8) CONCHITA finished about 11/2 lengths behind Shape Of You and is 1/2kg better off. But, more importantly, she enjoys this longer trip and must be taken seriously.

(9) HOT STRIKE is another serious contender. She looked dangerous in her last two starts and may enjoy this longer straight.

(7) KAVIAN'S CARA hinted at a return to form last time. The value bet with improvement.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) RALPH THE RASCAL could make a winning track debut, if he takes to Scottsville. He is capable of a strong finish but has to give 6.5kg to (11) KAPEN PRIDE, who is ready to win again.

(10) PAPA C is an interesting runner. He had everything go wrong last time and yet did not disgrace himself. He is worth another chance with further improvement.

(1) NAVAL SECRET cannot be faulted. This ultra-consistent sort has the best gate and a drop in ratings to boost his chances.

(9) FARLAND is capable of fending them all off.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

A different tactic was tried with (1) MINGSHI last time, coming from off the pace, and it worked over the longer distance. Assuming he gets a good tempo in this big field, he could follow up from Gate 1.

(8) CHEWBACA also needs to wait and come at them. Holding form, he rates a big threat.

(13) A WHOLE NEW WORLD should also run a big race if the pace is good. He was not disgraced last time behind Chewbaca.

(10) FINAL OCCASION has run well and could be the one that gets away from them.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) COIN SPINNER won a decent handicap straight out of the maidens and is heading for better things. Can complete a hat-trick.

(4) GO MAN GO has always looked good and earlier beat Captain Tatters at this venue. He looks to have a solid chance on his form.

(6) TONIGHTSFIGHTNIGHT is deserving as he is also holding form but is dropping in distance. He may just get into it late.

(1) MASHARI had a valid excuse last time. Do not take lightly.

(3) CRESTED EAGLE has dropped in ratings and must be competitive at his best track.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(9) MVULAZANA was just run out of it late by a more experienced sort last time. It was her first run out the maidens and she has made further progress. However, she is trying Scottsville for the first time.

(13) STING RAY won better than the margin suggests when reverting to the track on which she won her maiden. Expect another strong performance.

(7) FAMILY FAVOURITE has been a bit tough to follow out of the maidens but may not have enjoyed Greyville. Her rating has been dropping. She caught the eye back at her best track.

(6) DIAMOND GIRL had things go wrong last time. Expect her to make amends.