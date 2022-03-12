Coe backs sanctions on Russia, Belarus

MONACO • World Athletics president Sebastian Coe insisted on Thursday the ban on athletes from "aggressor nations" Russia and Belarus was justified by the potential hardships posed to Ukrainian rivals following the invasion of their country.

Speaking after a meeting of the council of track and field's governing body, a week before the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, he said the decisions taken were "not easy", as World Athletics imposed further sanctions.

"None of us on the council undertook this decision lightly. None of us came into sport at the outset to prevent athletes from competing, but this is of such a different scale and such a challenge," Coe said.

"The council was unanimous about the view that it would be inconceivable to have athletes from Ukraine being excluded for very obvious reasons, unable to compete, train in an environment that is beyond compare and to have the athletes from two aggressor nations being given the full panoply.

"The answer here is clear. Everybody is now doing what they can to stand shoulder by shoulder and sport needs to do that."

World Athletics last week banned all athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus for the foreseeable future, in line with a host of sporting bodies.

Coe confirmed Belarus, accused of complicity in the conflict, was now also banned from hosting any international or European athletics events.

The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015 due to doping violations, and its competitors have not been allowed to compete under the country's flag at events.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS