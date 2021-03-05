Cocoa app not ripe for picking

TOKYO • The Tokyo Olympics organisers are asking athletes and teams to install a smartphone app that tracks their movements to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus when they arrive in Japan, but there is just one problem.

"It's not a good app," Minister for Digital Transformation Takuya Hirai said last month, following a series of high-profile glitches, including one in which the app did not notify users they were exposed to confirmed infections for more than four months.

The problematic app, called Cocoa, is just the latest headache for the delayed Games, which has been beset by everything from allegations of plagiarism for its original official logo to an unprecedented year-long delay due to the pandemic.

Dogged by problems almost since its release, the app is a curious choice for the troubled Games, set to start on July 23.

"Cocoa is the prime example of a digital technology that doesn't meet people's expectations," said Mr Hirai, who was appointed after the release of the app to help bring Japan's paper-heavy government into the digital age. "There are many problems with it."

On paper, the Covid-19 contact-tracing app, should have been a success. It employs protocols co-developed by Google and Apple and uses Bluetooth to track smartphones that have been within one metre of each another for 15 minutes.

Launched last June and hailed by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a "key" to building a new society where people could live with the virus, it quickly became one of the most rapidly installed apps in Japan. To date, it has seen 25 million downloads, or about one-fifth of the population in a country that has weathered the pandemic better than many others.

If someone using the app tests positive for Covid-19, they will be encouraged to register that result, triggering a series of notifications for users who had been in recent close contact, and advising them how they should proceed to get tested, all while preserving users' anonymity.

The Olympics Playbooks, a series of manuals laying out procedures for attendees, says the app will be used to inform close contacts of confirmed cases at the Games.

But in reality, Cocoa has been little help, with a litany of problems have meant that despite the Olympic organisers' faith in the app, it is widely regarded as a failure.

25m Downloads in Japan of Cocoa, the coronavirus contact-tracing app, which is reportedly problematic.

It was recently discovered that for more than four months through last month, as coronavirus cases surged to record levels in Japan, the Android version of the app failed to notify close contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases.

To this day, to continue receiving updates, the ministry continues to recommend Android users reboot the application once a day.

Similar issues affected some iPhone users on older operating system versions. Others have reported issues with glitchy notifications leaving them unclear if they were exposed or not.

Just 10,000 confirmed cases have been registered with the app to date, a fraction of the official count of more than 400,000 infections since its launch.

Blame has been laid at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the Health Ministry, and Persol Process & Technology, which developed the app at a cost of 400 million yen (S$5 million) but outsourced most of the development to three other companies.

An updated version of the app that promised to fix the bugs was released and Persol has since apologised for the issues with Cocoa, pledging to work to restore trust.

The company has also said it will fully cooperate with a Health Ministry investigation into how the bugs came about.

BLOOMBERG