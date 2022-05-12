Coach pleased with divers' Games haul of four medals

A slew of new Singaporean faces took to the springboard and platform at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace this week, with the young divers delivering a creditable performance in Hanoi.

Singapore's eight-strong diving team finished their SEA Games campaign yesterday with three silvers and a bronze. Over half of the squad were debutants, with four of them - out of the six medallists - recording podium finishes.

Their performance placed them second in the event's medal table for a fourth consecutive Games, finishing behind regional giants Malaysia, who added three silver medals and a bronze to their clean sweep of eight golds, while Vietnam were third (0-2-2).

Head coach Li Peng said: "Our goal initially was to get three or four medals. I felt that this time, the young divers who were competing at the SEA Games for the first time did well. I'm very satisfied by how we performed."

The national diving team have been in a state of transition after the retirements of twins Mark and Timothy Lee and Olympian Freida Lim.

With Olympian Jonathan Chan, who won silver in the men's 10m synchronised platform with debutant Max Lee on Tuesday, also stepping down after the Games, more young divers will be given the opportunity to step up.

The team are looking to promote two to three young divers for next year's SEA Games in Cambodia, added Li.

The final day of Games diving action yesterday saw twins Ong Sze En and Ong Rei En winning a silver in the women's 10m synchronised platform on debut.

The 18-year-olds were second with 225.42 points, with Malaysia's Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri claiming gold with a 292.14.

Vietnam's Bui Thi Hong Giang and Mai Hong Hanh were third with 185.25 points but were not awarded the bronze as only three pairs competed in the event.

The Ong twins, who started their sporting journeys in artistic gymnastics but switched to diving about seven years ago, were pleased with their performance.

Sze En said: "My performance today was kind of consistent, I was nervous because it was my first SEA Games... but generally I'm quite happy with all the dives today."

Rei En added: "I did feel quite scared because of all the anxiety that I might mess up my dive, but it was still within training standards so I'm quite happy with it."

Singapore's other medals came from Avvir Tham (men's 1m springboard - silver), Chan and Max, and Fong Kay Yian (women's 3m springboard - bronze).