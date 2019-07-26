Coach calls Sun's critics hypocritical

MELBOURNE • Sun Yang's coach Denis Cotterell has defended the Chinese Olympic champion against doping accusations and labelled criticism from the Australian team's swimmers as "hypocritical".

Sun has been shunned at the Fina World Championships, with Briton Duncan Scott snubbing the 200m freestyle champion at the medal ceremony in Gwangju on Tuesday - two days after Australian Mack Horton refused to share a podium with the 400m free winner.

Sun was cleared of a doping offence in January but the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) who are set to hear the case in September.

Australian Cotterell, who has worked on and off with the 27-year-old for 11 years, said the implication that he would coach a drug cheat was an "insult".

"If you think for a second I would be doing that with someone that is a cheat, then people don't know me," he told The Australian newspaper yesterday. "What is the definition of a drug cheat?

"Someone who has failed a test? By that definition, they have drug cheats on the Australian team.

"I have been on teams where people have failed a drug test, accidentally and through no fault of their own. I would never call them cheats. It seems to be very hypocritical."

Sun was banned for three months in 2014 after failing a drug test, with the case kept under wraps by world swimming governing body Fina and the Chinese Swimming Association until well after the ban expired.

The swimmer said he was taking medication for a heart condition and had not deliberately doped. Wada reviewed the case and decided not to appeal.

The latest case involves an aborted out-of-competition test last year, when Sun allegedly refused to cooperate with testers, who did not have proper accreditation, and ended up having a blood sample destroyed with a hammer.

Cotterell backed Sun's actions during the aborted test.

"After hundreds and hundreds of tests, you know the protocol," he said. "They didn't follow it. If things aren't right are you just going to give up your blood to strangers who don't have credentials?"

Sun was cleared to swim in Gwangju pending the CAS hearing and Scott's refusal to shake hands drew an angry response from the 11-time world champion, who confronted the Briton as they exited.

The duo and Horton have been warned by Fina, who is looking to introduce a tough new code of conduct to prevent similar incidents.

However, many swimmers - including Olympic champions Adam Peaty and Lilly King - have supported the stand taken by Horton and Scott.

Briton Peaty said the proposed new rule aimed at podium protests will not stop him speaking out on issues such as doping, The Times of London reported.

"We're here to swim and we're not going to get involved in a (discussion on a) code of conduct that ain't gonna change anything," he was quoted as saying.

"Athletes are always entitled to freedom of speech and when we detect that something is wrong and there's cheating, then why shouldn't we have a voice?"

