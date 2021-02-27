Coach accused of sexual abuse kills himself

NEW YORK • The sexual abuse crisis that has shaken American gymnastics deepened on Thursday when a coach of the 2012 women's Olympic team was charged with human trafficking and sexually assaulting a teenage girl, before killing himself a short time later.

The charges against the coach and gym owner, John Geddert, once again highlighted the dark side of the Olympic sport that was revealed in the investigation and conviction of Lawrence Nassar, the former US team doctor, who abused hundreds of females.

The Geddert case grew out of the Nassar investigation and Geddert was suspended by USA Gymnastics in 2018 after being accused of abuse. Soon after, he announced his retirement from the Twistars gymnastics club that he owned.

The accusations against Geddert, 63, revealed an unreported level of abuse by a coach who helped the 2012 team to a gold medal and had worked closely with Nassar.

The charges were filed by the Michigan attorney general, Dana Nessel, who said the victims suffered from self-harm, eating disorders and "extreme" emotional and physical abuse, including being forced to train while injured.

"Many of these victims still carry these scars from his behaviour to this day," Nessel said.

Nessel had planned a new legal strategy in charging Geddert with human trafficking. It refers not only to sexual exploitation but to coerced labour of any kind, and Nessel charged that Geddert had "subjected his athletes to forced labour or services under extreme conditions that contributed to them suffering injuries and harm".

The charge was added in to stop coaches and others in power from abusing young athletes who might be too intimidated or frightened to speak out.

Geddert did not report for a scheduled afternoon arraignment. His body was found on Thursday at a rest area along an interstate highway in Michigan, the State Police said in a statement on Twitter.

Geddert coached the 2012 Olympian Jordyn Wieber to an all-around title at the 2011 world championships.

Makayla Thrush, one of his former gymnasts, said he ended her career when he threw her on top of the low bar of the uneven bars and ruptured lymph nodes in her neck, gave her a black eye and tore muscles in her stomach.

