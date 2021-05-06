Closure of gyms needed to limit current spread, medical experts say

Medical experts have told The Straits Times that the decision to close indoor gyms and fitness studios is timely, after the multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus in Singapore on Tuesday announced stricter measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the wider community.

Such fitness facilities will be closed and mass participation events will be suspended from Saturday to May 30 to minimise the potential for large Covid-19 cluster formations.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist from the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, said that the closed setting of gyms and fitness studios presents a higher risk of virus transmission.

"We have seen more data that show the risk of indoor transmission is much higher than outdoors. In our gyms and fitness studios, with the doors closed and people in close proximity, the risk is definitely very high," said Dr Leong. "There is also the huffing and puffing that takes place (when people exercise) which raises the possibilities of transmission in a close space."

Dr Asok Kurup, who chairs the Academy of Medicine's Chapter of Infectious Disease Physicians agreed, calling gyms and fitness studios a "perfect recipe for disaster".

He said: "Given the background of the latest situation, where we are dealing with a more transmittable strain and a high viral load, we have a situation where it could be a perfect recipe for disaster... We already have several open clusters. That is enough of a reason."

Dr Kurup added that he understood the frustrations of some people about the closures but urged the community to see it as a measure that will "benefit everyone in the long term".

He said: "The rise (in community cases) is telling and I think the measure is beyond precautionary. It is to eliminate the risk factor and we have to protect ourselves now."

In March last year, two gyms in Singapore were visited by Covid-19 cases.

The Safra Punggol gym had one individual who was later identified as Case 138, and the Tanjong Pagar branch of Virgin Active Singapore had two unlinked cases in the same week.

Both gyms were closed for cleaning and disinfection.

Neither incident resulted in a cluster forming, but a coronavirus outbreak at a Hong Kong gym less than two months ago is a cautionary tale.

The outbreak spread to international schools and other fitness centres, while positive cases also appeared in the banking community just as the city was emerging from a prolonged round of social restrictions and venue closures.

The flare-up was linked to a 27-year-old trainer from Ursus Fitness, a gym in Hong Kong Island's Sai Ying Pun neighbourhood popular with expatriates.

According to a Bloomberg report, the gym said that five of its staff also tested positive for Covid-19, as well as a client.