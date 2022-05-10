Climate Control is the way to go in the opener

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(2) CLIMATE CONTROL is improving. He should be hard to peg back in a weak field.

(10) KILL SHOT was not disgraced on debut. She should relish the extra distance.

(4) GIOCATORE found no support when not far behind them on debut. But he could come on heaps over the extra distance.

(6) SONG TO THE SUN has shown improvement with blinkers.

(7) STAR COIN was not far off in both starts. Expect improvement.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(10) TRENTINO should be ripe and ready. The distance should be ideal. Expect a good showing.

(6) SIMPLE SIMPLE is looking for the extra distance. She was not disgraced in a recent feature. Respect.

(4) EMIRATE GINA is stepping up in distance and and should have no problem with it.

(7) SUMMERLAND and (9) TREMENDITA are looking to improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) SAN QUINTIN is resuming from a lengthy layoff. Anywhere near prime fitness could see him win.

(8) TIRPITZ was not disgraced in both starts in the Cape. If ready in the new surroundings, he could take the honours.

(5) GOOM GOOM is racing as a gelding after a long layoff. Respect.

(1) NOT YOUR CALL needed his last run badly. He will come on.

(4) CAPTAIN FREEDOM is improving. He could get into the reckoning.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(15) WHATYOUWAITINGFOR was not disgraced on debut. The filly has plenty of scope for improvement. The one to beat.

(3) LA BANQUIERE has a chance.

(1) BELTWAY and (12) ACT OF MERCY are looking for the tierce money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) MICHELIN STAR should have no problem exiting the maiden ranks.

(9) SHIPS AT SEA showed improvement over this trip last time.

(7) POLDARK should also improve, especially over the longer trip.

(2) STOLEN THUNDER needed his last run. He could feature with progress.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(9) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is well-above average. Although his best distance appears uncertain, he should give another honest performance.

(4) BARTHOLDI is coming off a rest but has ability. He could win fresh.

(7) MARDI GRAS is back over a preferred distance. He must be respected.

(1) MR FLOOD, (5) VARS VICKY, (6) CAPTAIN OUPIE, (2) EDEN ROC and (3) WARRIOR'S REST are capable of upsetting.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) SPECIAL VARIETY found problems in her last run. She could make amends.

Stable companion (8) ABALUS has been costly to follow but could get into the money.

(12) MONEY FIGHTER has not been far back and could pick up another cheque.

(9) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE's rating is dropping. Her day could come soon.

(7) RISING FENIX could prove best of the rest.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(12) ENGLISH PRIMROSE will be cherry ripe and could chalk up a second win.

(1) GLOBAL RANSOM is in form. He could double up over this trip.

(8) PRINCESS SABRINA is coming off a rest but has won fresh.

(2) LIFE GOES ON should not be far off.

(3) INTO THE FUTURE has not been far back. He could get into the money.