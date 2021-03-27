Clements' trio in Lion hunt

From the outside looking in, Race 9 at Kranji this afternoon is just another race. A Class 3 sprint over the 1,200m on grass. The prize money is $70,000.

But, for champion trainer Michael Clements and three of his horses - Quarter Back, Tuesday and Celavi - there is much more riding on the outcome.

The prize for the trio of triers could be a tilt at the Group 1 $300,000 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on April 24. Hence, the interest and the planning.

Take the case of Tuesday.

He has already got three wins and a second from five starts. But Clements is not taking any chances - the visors go on with the hope that the added piece of gear will be worth a length or two.

After all, Tuesday is not without his quirks. There is also a question mark over his ability to handle the turf. His wins have all been on the Polytrack.

"Tuesday is a progressive horse, and we thought we should give him a go on turf, if he is to run in the Lion City Cup," said Clements.

"However, he still needs to pick up a few points to qualify for the big race, which is why I have entered him for this sprint."

As for his "quirkiness", the Zimbabwe-born trainer explained: "He was a bit wayward at his last two runs and had a tendency to hang in. I'm putting visors on. He galloped well twice with them on. So, hopefully, no problems there."

Then there is Quarter Back.

He trialled well under jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin and it seems like all systems go.

But, hold your horses. Until midweek, there was that thing about the man in the saddle. Would it be Tuesday or Quarter Back?

Tuesday might be the creating all the buzz. But Quarter Back's five wins on turf swayed the French jockey.

"Louis will ride Quarter Back. The horse trialled very well last week," said Clements. "He likes the turf and distance.

"Juan Paul van der Merwe will ride Tuesday. He's won on him once and he should know the horse well enough."

So what about Celavi?

Her connections are also gunning for a Lion City Cup berth but she is a reserve who first needs to get a spot in the gates.

"I'd be happy if Celavi gets a run," said Clements.

"She resumed pretty well after the break (second in a Class 3 1,100m race last month). If she goes as good on turf as she goes on Polytrack, she'll run well. But first, she needs to get in."