Clements looking for tangible results

Tangible, the only South African thoroughbred in Singapore, is on a big mission at Kranji tomorrow.

With his rating of 71, Lucky Stable's seven-year-old gelding needs to win a race or two to secure a berth in November's $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m.

Tomorrow's winnable $70,000 Kranji's Stakes C event over the Polytrack 1,600m provides him with one of his best stepping stones to his golden quest.

He meets only eight rivals and his trainer, reigning Singapore champion Michael Clements, is happy with his charge's condition going into the race.

A winner over the Poly 1,700m from seven Kranji starts, the well-travelled galloper will have 1kg-claiming jockey Shafrizal Saleh aboard.

This will bring his handicap down to a handier 57kg.

"Tangible is effective on both turf and Polytrack, even if he won his only race on Polytrack," said Clements, a Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean.

"This Sunday's race is also an ideal type of race for him. Sometimes, Polytrack races are weaker than turf races.

"Shafrizal will ride him. He got a big result on him before - a second place (beaten by a short head by Savvy Command in a Class 3 race over the turf mile on July 3).

"The horse is fit and well. He galloped on Wednesday and had an easy gallop at the end of last week, so I'm pretty happy with his condition going into Sunday's race."

Before landing in Singapore, Tangible raced in his native land under trainer Justin Snaith and Hong Kong under trainer Tony Millard.

Although he is impeccably bred to handle a bit of distance, he somehow contested over sprints in his early career. He won only once, when known as Cot Campbell in South Africa. It was over 1,200m on a soft track at Kenilworth in 2017.

His sire, US-bred Trippi, is a former South African Equus Champion sire who won seven races from 1,200m to 1,800m, including five at Grade level.

His dam, Ebony Flyer, also boasts a great resume. She was a three-time Group 1 winner in South Africa, including the 2010 Cape Fillies Guineas over 1,600m.

When Snaith and Millard stepped Tangible up in distance, he ran creditably but did not win.

Clements also put Tangible over sprints in his first two starts, both occasions unplaced. His charge then hit a purple patch. He was never out of the first three in his subsequent five outings for a win, two seconds and two thirds from 1,600m to 1,800m on Poly and turf.

Clements may have come from the African continent, but he did not look up a breeding which was closer to his first home.

"To be honest, I'm not sure about his breeding. I've been away from Zimbabwe or South Africa for so long. Furthermore, we can't buy horses from South Africa," said the two-time Zimbabwe champion who moved to Singapore in 1998.

"I'm more familiar with the Australian and New Zealand breeding now. But I was told his genes are more sprinter-miler on both his sire and dam side."

From Tangible's training, Clements found that the 1,800m to 2,000m should not be a problem.

"His first runs were in sprints. But, since we stepped him up over ground, his form has been good. He obviously has been looking for more ground. As he rose from Class 4 to Class 3, he showed he was very competitive," he said.

"On paper, we should look at a handicap race like the Gold Cup for him, but he still needs at least two wins under the belt to reach a rating where he can get in.

"In saying this, we also need him to strike the right balance at the weights to qualify - earn enough points but also get in at as light a weight as possible."

Clements won his first Singapore Gold Cup last year with Big Hearted, who carried the minimum 50kg bottomweight.

Lucky Stable, one of the longest supporters of local racing, is hoping Tangible can qualify and end its long Gold Cup drought. It has not won the classic since Three Crowns in 1998. It also triumphed the year before with Lucky Treasure and Katong Ocean in 1969.