Clements has an exciting 3yo for 2023

With a handful of three-year-olds having already shown their wares at Kranji, trainer Michael Clements may well be spoilt for choice for the 2023 Singapore Three-Year-Old races.

But, for now, the top seed is probably Ejaz.

After the son of Street Boss got on the scoresheet at his second start on Aug 28, he was even more impressive at his second win in the $75,000 Laughing Gravy 2016 Stakes Novice race over 1,200m on Saturday.

Buried away in the rear division, the chestnut was ahead of only the Donna Logan pair of Montana Flash (Jake Bayliss) and Deception (Simon Kok) for most of the way.

It was eventually left to those three backmarkers to fight out the finish once the runs came up at the top of the straight.

But Ejaz (Manoel Nunes) made up the deficit the quickest.

While the two Logan's horses powered home late, it was quite obvious they were never going to trouble Ejaz, who won by 13/4 lengths.

The two stablemates were in the end split by just a nose for the runner-up spot, in favour of Deception.

The winning time was 1min 9.63sec for the 1,200m on the long course.

"He's a horse that we rated really highly. He came with a good reputation in New Zealand," said Clements. "He did well in the trials there. Our team there rated him.

"At his prep run, he needed the experience, but he has run up to his ability since.