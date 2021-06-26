Clements' famous five bear watching

Reigning champion trainer Michael Clements certainly has a stranglehold in tomorrow's $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m with almost half the field.

His five contenders in the 11-horse line-up are not in the race to make up the numbers - all of them have strong form.

After all, he has the four highest-rated horses in the field - Tiger Roar (73 points), Prosperous Return (69), Ablest Ascend (68) and Tuesday (68). His fifth runner, Starlight, is not far behind, at 63.

The Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean finds it hard to pinpoint his best hope but reckons Tiger Roar, Prosperous Return and Starlight are his top-three chances.

Tiger Roar stands out as the only horse among his quintet to have won in Class 3, both over 1,400m. He has another win over the same distance in Restricted Maiden and over 1,800m in Class 4.

"The 1,200m is on the short side, but he's the highest-rated horse in the race," said Clements, adding that his charge "will be more prominent" in the next leg - the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m on July 18.

"However, at level weight off the top rating, he'll still be competitive. We gave him a freshen-up just to keep him sharp for 1,200m. He's definitely got lots of ability."

Clements also thinks Prosperous Return will be suited to 1,400m, the distance of two of his wins, but his hat-trick winner has won well over 1,200m.

The handsome gelding, who is resuming fit and fresh from a brief spell, signalled his chances with a nice third in his trial last week. His jockey, four-time Singapore champion Vlad Duric, was impressed.

Clements said his "quite relaxed and laid-back" charge "has shown more maturity" with the break.

"He's done everything he's been asked to do, and it's a good opportunity for him to run another good race," he added.

Although Starlight is the lowest-rated of his quintet, he is one horse Clements has "got a lot of time for".

The Australian-bred has had four starts for two wins and two seconds. Like Prosperous Return, he has been rested since March 27.

"He's a horse who has a lot of ability, but I feel he hasn't shown it yet in the races," he said.

"He comes into the race fresh and will wear blinkers for the first time. I think they will help him.

"He ran two good seconds behind a couple of good horses, Kharisma and Golden Flame.

"Whilst he has plenty of ability, physically and mentally, he's not yet the finished product. But he has come back more mature after his break. He's a horse who will be even better over 1,400m. I put him among my three top chances."

Ablest Ascend and Tuesday - both three-time winners - may not be in Clements' tierce, but they are anything but second-stringers.

"Ablest Ascend is a horse that's been strengthening up in time gone by," said Clements.

"Prior to his last-start win, he was just an average type. But his last win was impressive. He's better suited to the Polytrack, but he ran fourth in the two-year-old race, so I feel he's better for that run ."

He was referring to last December's Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m won by the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Boomba, who looms as the main threat to his quintet.

"As for Tuesday, I think he's the forgotten horse to some degree. Don't forget he was the course-record holder of Polytrack 1,100m at one stage.

"He's a good sprinter and has not had much luck in recent runs with wide barriers. He's running well but things have not gone his way.

"At level weights with three-year-olds - they're all of the same age - he'll be more competitive this time. He's in great shape. On his day, he'll be right there."

While he possesses a strong hand, Clements knows he still has a few rivals to worry about.

"It's a very competitive field. Everest won a good maiden and franked that form with another good run (a second)," he said.

"Boomba won many good races and Be You is also a smart horse I respect a lot."