Clean sweep for S'pore in underwater hockey

Not many in Singapore had heard of the country's underwater hockey team ahead of the sport's debut at the SEA Games. But they will now, particularly after the men's and women's teams swept all four titles.

After two golds in the men's and women's 4x4 on Wednesday, the players doubled their haul in the 6x6 at the Vermosa Sports Hub.

The women's team had already beaten the Philippines 3-0 in their final round-robin match yesterday morning, and the rematch in the final proved to be tougher.

The Singaporeans struggled to score for much of the first half before Jovie Lim finally put one in for the lead. Goals from Roeswita Leono Liaw and Christina Tham after half-time sealed the 3-0 victory.

National women's team captain Pin Cheoh said: "The first goal was crucial for us... We are so proud to be able to do this for Singapore.

"Before this, we were so focused on training and did not think about winning four gold medals. We hope this will get more people to play this fantastic sport."

Agreeing, men's team captain Jonathan Chan said: "This is very significant for us as we are not a mainstream sport. It is an opportunity to appear... and showcase our sport and we definitely want it to continue at the SEA Games."

Up against a younger and fitter Indonesia in the final, he and his teammates had to count on their experience in what he described as a "very, very difficult game" which they narrowly won 4-3.

Chan said: "Indonesia, Philippines and us are all quite evenly matched and little things like unforced errors can give the game away. They recruited some fin swimmers who are super fit and very fast and they really came at us in the second half. But we managed to hold on and get it over the line."

Next up is the 2020 Underwater Hockey World Championships in Brisbane. But Cheoh and Chan said the teams were unsure of their participation as the players have had to balance training with work and family commitments in the past year.

Cheoh said: "We haven't planned anything because we were so focused on training and the SEA Games. There's no celebration for now... but we'll probably do one at our club anniversary party soon."