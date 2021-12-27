Classic race back but virus forces big names out

SYDNEY • Australian super maxi LawConnect yesterday snatched the lead in a dramatic start to the annual Sydney to Hobart race, as a Covid-depleted fleet of 88 yachts embarked on one of the world's toughest ocean events.

Heading into the teeth of brisk southerly winds, LawConnect seized the front position from rival 30m super maxi SHK Scallywag from Hong Kong, which hit a major technical problem with a jib sail fitting after having led the fleet out of Sydney Harbour.

Some four hours after the race started, LawConnect was in first position ahead of another super maxi, Black Jack.

Scallywag, which had to hoist a less powerful storm jib while the crew tried to effect repairs with waves crashing over them, lay in third place.

Spectator boats had crowded into a cloudy, breezy Sydney Harbour to enjoy the return of the blue-water classic, which last year was cancelled for the first time since the race began in 1945 because of Covid-19.

The coronavirus pandemic still cast a shadow, with some of the fastest yachts kept away this year, including the previous line-honours winner super maxi Comanche and nine-time line-honours winner Wild Oats XI.

Four yachts withdrew over the previous two days because of virus concerns, including one that was announced less than 10 minutes before the traditional Boxing Day starting cannon, while another dropped out because of crew injury.

Among those forced out was Willow, one of the favourites for line honours, after several crew members tested positive.

That left 88 entrants, including 17 two-handed yachts, which are allowed to take part for the first time, and a sharp reduction from the 157 boats that set out in 2019.

All racers face strict health conditions including compulsory polymerase chain reaction tests.

Race committee chairman Lee Goddard said yesterday that Tasmanian police would allow yachts to depart even if sailors were still waiting for their test results.

But if any crew member is informed of a positive result while on the water, their yacht will have to retire "immediately".

Depending on the weather, the fastest super maxis are expected to arrive in Hobart tomorrow.

Though the first yacht to reach the finishing line grabs most public attention, the main prize for sailors is regarded as the handicap honours, which takes account of the size of the boats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE