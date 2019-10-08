Class act on final day is face saver

DOHA • A successful World Athletics Championships had looked like a desert mirage. But the event eventually came to life with an oasis of thrills and a bigger crowd, albeit courtesy of ticket giveaways, to salvage some pride for the Qatari organisers before the curtain came down on Sunday night.

Struggling with a lack of local interest, the 10-day showcase delivered on the final weekend as criticism over an empty stadium and stifling heat of around 38 deg C was replaced by an atmosphere more worthy of a world-level competition.

Nia Ali led a final-day gold rush for the United States, powering to victory in the 100m hurdles to upset world-record holder and compatriot Kendra Harrison with a time of 12.34sec at the Khalifa International Stadium.

It was one of three gold medals, including the 4x400m men's and women's relays, for the Americans, who finished on top of the medal table with 14 golds, 11 silvers and four bronzes.

Kenya, meanwhile, ended second (5-2-4), with Jamaica third (3-5-4) and China fourth (3-3-3).

While the meet had been beset by a poor turnout - the problem was particularly acute in the early days - and the controversy over the use of cameras on starting blocks, International Association of Athletics Federation president Sebastian Coe on Sunday insisted "we rank our championships on the performances of the athletes".

On the Doha event, which saw six championship records set, he said: "It is how we, the athletes and the coaches measure our success.

"The world's athletes have put on the best show in the history of the world athletics championships.

LOOKING ON BRIGHT SIDE The world's athletes have put on the best show in the history of the world athletics championships. SEBASTIAN COE, IAAF president, preferring to let athletes do the talking.

"These performances are incredible, but credit must also go to the facilities and conditions provided by the host country.

"Doha has created conditions on the field of play and in the warm-up that are unsurpassed."

Organising committee vice-president Dahlan Al Hamad was on the same page as the Briton, claiming they were "thrilled" Qatar had been able to host the tournament, before adding "there are generations who are hungry to have this kind of sporting event here".

The crowds over the final three days were, however, as manufactured as the refurbished stadium, with organisers giving away thousands of tickets to clubs and migrant workers.

While the end to the championships had a somewhat upbeat note compared with its rocky start, the sport will have to wrestle with complex issues moving forward, including the ongoing Russian doping fiasco, with the country's athletics federation barred from participating, and the fallout from the four-year ban on famed coach Alberto Salazar for doping violations.

Track and field's focus now turns to next year's Tokyo Olympics before the 2021 world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

That is the home of the Nike Oregon Project, the elite running programme set up by Salazar and the sporting goods giant in 2001, and Coe sought to pre-empt criticism of the venue, adding that "Nike is not a part of the organising committee".

REUTERS, XINHUA