Class 5 in work, all class on raceday

Malaysian jockey Wong Chin Chuen is glad the undefeated Lim's Kosciuszko does not bring his "ordinary" trackwork form to the races.

Wong rode the rising star to one of his eight wins at Kranji but, oddly enough, said that he felt "more like a Class 5 horse" at home.

There is no reason to doubt the former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey's appraisal that the Kermadec four-year-old has some kind of split personality.

From Restricted Maiden level, Lim's Kosciuszko has run rings around his rivals to now stand on the cusp of a first tilt at Group level.

"In the morning, he would not let you feel anything special. He feels more like a Class 5 horse, he's very easy to ride," said Wong.

"I rode him in his slow and fast work for two weeks when Danny Beasley and others in the stable became positive to Covid-19. There was a lack of riders.

"Even when you ride him in fast work, he feels ordinary. He doesn't give you a good feeling, but he's simply amazing on raceday."

Wong's very first contact with Lim's Kosciuszko actually came at win No. 6 in a Class 1 race (1,200m) when regular partner Beasley could not make the 50kg handicap.

"The first time I ever rode him was in that race we won," he said.

"When he won, it was really good, nothing like what I felt later in his trackwork. He didn't give me the same feeling."

Blown away, Wong could only pray for another phone call from trainer Daniel Meagher should Lim's Kosciuszko get a low weight again.