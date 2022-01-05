Class 5... but fit and firing

Do not be too hasty in dismissing Class 5 horses as "getting ready to be put out to pasture". Or even as being "too insignificant" in this realm of racing.

They are still honest to goodness equine miracles. Yes, they may not be going to Hollywood any time soon but they can, when in the mood, still turn in Oscar-winning performances and while doing so, help pad up your wallet.

On the training track yesterday morning, two Class 5 campaigners brought a sparkle to the morning routine with pleasing gallops.

One of them was Wawasan. The other was Lucky Imperator. Both are from trainer Desmond Koh's yard and both were ridden by Manoel Nunes who sat out the opening day's action due to a one-day suspension.

And if a former champion jockey can get excited about getting legged-up on some Class 5 runners, then I say, take it as a sign that there's promise for the future.

Let's start off with Wawasan.

He has been to the races a dozen times and his claim to fame is that one win on May 1.

That day, in an Open Maiden contest over the flying 1,000m, he jumped well and stayed third until well into the home stretch.

Turning on the turbo at the furlong marker, he raced to the front and demonstrated fighting spirit to nose out Dr Kardo in a thrilling finish. Oscar Chavez was the man in the saddle.

Wawasan's form then took a dip but he came back to run second on two occasions. That was in August and September.

Last time out, which was on the last day of the 2021 racing season, Wawasan made the board when running third to Yes One Ball. That, after dictating things all the way until swamped over the final 100m. Still, it was seen as a mighty effort.

His trainer gave him a well-earned rest until just before Christmas when Koh sent him to the trials.

That was on Dec 23 and it was a command performance.

Ridden by Nunes, Wawasan tracked the pace all the way until the furlong mark when his jockey took him to the front.

Stretching out freely, he put the trial to bed, winning by almost four lengths.

Wawasan is just a five-year-old with plenty of good racing left in him. Watch him on Saturday. It will be his 13th race start and who says it cannot be "lucky 13" for him?

As for that other Class 5 galloper who impressed yesterday morning, "Lucky" happens to be his first name.

He is Lucky Imperator and, like his stablemate, he too won a trial just before Christmas.

It would have trimmed off the fat and got him pitch-perfect for his assignment on Saturday.

Owned by the Lucky Unicorn Stable, he has had 16 starts at Kranji and has two wins to show.

Lucky Imperator was a winner on debut - and not many horses can do that.

The win was in early August of 2020. He remained on the boil and, three months later he got his second "wind" and, yes his second win.

That was in a 1,400m race and A'Isisuhairi Kasim was the man in the saddle. Lee Freedman, who is now back in Australia, was the trainer.

For Lucky Imperator's connections, it has been a long wait between drinks. But their horse showed a glimpse of his 2020 form when running third at his last race start.

That was on Nov 20 and he tried to make it all the way - only to be caught close home by Wind Of Dubai and, later, Malibu Beach.

That day, apprentice Krisna Thangamani was the pilot.

Like it was with Wawasan, trainer Koh gave his charge a breather before sending him off to the trials on Dec 22.

Ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, Lucky Imperator jumped cleanly and took a sit at the withers of Healthy Star. It lasted until the 200m when he opened up to run away for a two-length win.

Lucky Imperator is certainly running into a nice vein of form and Koh has picked a winnable sort of race for his five-year-old. Keep him on your radar.